Marilyn Rose Saathoff

Marilyn Rose Saathoff, 86, of Beatrice died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. She was born on July 11, 1934 at Ellis and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1951. She married Raymond Saathoff on August 1, 1954 at the Ellis United Methodist Church. She worked as a telephone operator for LT&T and then at Weigel's Jewelry for many years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice and the Naomi Circle. Marilyn was an assistant scout leader when her boys were in scouting. She enjoyed sewing, camping, but especially her four granddaughters.

Survivors include son, Brian (Roxanne) Saathoff of Beatrice; daughter, Gail (Gary) Daubendiek of Beatrice; four granddaughters, Megan (Jonathan) Lenners, Emily (Justin) Rut, Allana Daubendiek, and Carissa Daubendiek; six great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Audrey Lenners, Evelyn and Ellie May, Archer and Crew Rut, and one great-grandson Rut on the way; sisters, Doris Luckeroth, Melody (Grant) Hoyle and Teresa (David) O'Connor; sisters-in law, Rena Fielder and Phyllis Fielder; brothers-in-law, Clarence Bradley, Clarence (Virginia) Saathoff and Bill Saathoff; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Foreman and Luella Findling Fielder; husband, Raymond Saathoff (2003); son, Alan Saathoff (2004); infant daughter, Marla Saathoff (1959); brothers, Gene Fielder and Ron Fielder; sisters, Carolyn Bradley and Patricia Cody; brothers-in-law, Don Luckeroth and Virgil Cody.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. If you would like to watch Marilyn's funeral service livestreamed, please go to St. John Lutheran Church's website and click on the link provided. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the church sanctuary. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all times. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or Relay For Life. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.