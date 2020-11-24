Clara Peek

Clara Peek, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Homestead House in Beatrice Saturday morning, November 21, 2020. She was born on October 6, 1933 at Morrowville, KS to Lloyd and Mamie (Simot) Bertram and was a graduate of Morrowville High School in 1951. Clara and Ernest Runge were married in 1958 until he passed away in 1986. They moved to Beatrice in 1958 where she had been employed at Swift & Co., Lyle & Irma's Café, and then worked in the kitchen at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for 40 years before her retirement. Clara and Harlan Peek were married on August 7, 2007 until he passed away in 2008. She was a member of Christ Community Church in Beatrice.

Clara has no known survivors. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Ernest Runge and Harlan Peek; brother Darryl Bertram; nephew Lyle Bertram; and niece Rita Failo.

Graveside Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Evergreen Home Cemetery with Reverend Jack Magness officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. Sign Clara's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.