Esther Chermak

Esther Marcile Chermak

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Reverend Ernesto Medina and Reverend Marilyn Hasemann officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Private graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The Graveside services will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. The body will lie in state from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and not at the church. Masks and social distancing are required at all public activities. A memorial has been established to St. John Lutheran Church, PEO Home, or the Paddock Lane PTO with the funeral home in charge. Sign Esther's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Lying in State
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310
Nov
25
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310
Nov
25
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
(Livestreamed on the church Facebook page), Beatrice , Nebraska
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery (Private)
(Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page)
Funeral services provided by:
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
