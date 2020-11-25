Menu
Regina G. Keck

Regina G. Keck, age 64 of Blue Springs passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center on November 23, 2020. She was born in Fairbury on September 3, 1956 to JoAnn (Turner) Shively. Regina married Danny Keck on March 3, 1979. She enjoyed macrame, music, spending time with her family and her cat, Mickey.

Survivors include her husband, Danny; children, Mindy Thomsen and significant other, Kevin Glaser of Beatrice, Steven Keck of Beatrice, and Devina Morgan of Crab Orchard; grandchildren, Meagan, Hannah, Dalton, Allee Jo, Jeremy, Tyina, Mercadies, and Tristan; great-granddaughter, Madelyn; mother, JoAnn Shively; Justin Thomsen; several brothers and sisters; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Wilma Turner.

A celebration of life will be held at the family's home at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Sign Regina's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
