Hilda E. (Wilken)Wattjes Kasl

Hilda E. (Wilken) Wattjes Kasl passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Wilber Care Center. Hilda was born on May 30, 1925 at Cook to Bernt and Augusta Wilken. She was united in marriage to Vernon Wattjes of Crab Orchard in June of 1947. Three daughters were born to this union: Linda, Elaine and Karen. Hilda was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran in Wilber.

She is survived by her daughters: Linda (Gordon) Schuerman of Beatrice, Elaine (Jim) Korinek of Wilber and Karen (Dave) Hessheimer of Crete. Also surviving her are 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 7 step-great-grandchildren, husband, Richard Kasl of Wilber and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon; brothers Herman, Henry, Ben, Bill and John; and sisters Alma, Sena, Rosie and Sophie.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Wilber. Visitation will be held at Kuncl Funeral Home, Wilber on Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials are to First Lutheran Church. Due to Covid 19, masks will be required and social distancing. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.