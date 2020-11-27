Bernice "Susie" Sup

Bernice "Susie" Sup, age 80 of Malcolm, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 23, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer, with family by her side. She had just celebrated her 58th wedding anniversary to Gale Sup. Susie was born November 9, 1940 in Fort Lupton, CO to Pearl M. Hodge and Lorraine L. (Benedict) Hodge-Wiler. She grew up in Barneston. Susie received her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 1962. Postgraduate at University of Nebraska in 1965. Susie was a chemist in Lincoln at Dorsey Laboratory in 1962. She married Gale and moved to Kansas City in late 1962, while Gale was a men's clothing buyer for Macy's. She taught Science and Mathematics in Shawnee Mission (Kansas) School District from 1963-1966, Chemistry and Mathematics at Wahoo Public Schools from 1967-1968, and Mathematics at Lincoln Public Schools in 1968. After moving back to Lincoln in 1966, Susie co-founded the Post and Nickel stores with Gale. She was listed as a noteworthy retail apparel executive by Marquis Who's Who. For over 52 years, Susie and Gale owned and operated the Post and Nickel clothing store, with 5 locations in Nebraska and Iowa. The Family, along with countless dedicated staff, served and touched the lives of thousands and thousands of people. The store was an integral part of the Lincoln community. In 1969, Susie and Gale also founded Sup Family Properties. Susie was very active in the community. She was Past President, Vice President, Secretary of the Lincoln Symphony Guild 1984-1987. A member of the Mayor's Film Committee in Lincoln from 1984-1989. A leader for the local council of Girl Scouts in 1985-1986. On the Board of Directors for the Family Service Association from 1985-1987. Chair of the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert in 1989, having been on the Board of Directors since 1988. Chair of Lincoln Symphony Designer Showhouse in 1986. Member of the Madcaps Dance Club which she was Co-president in 1989. A Trustee for the University of Nebraska Foundation. She was President of the Lincoln Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha in 1961 & 1962; Alumnae, Past Treasurer, and rush advisor (1984-86, 1988-90). Susie was also a member of Mu Phi, Lincoln Women's Club, Serendipity Dance Club, Lincoln Country Club and PEO. Gale and Susie were long time members of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Susie was an amazing woman. She had a great passion for family, travel, and adventure. She was also an avid lover of music, dance, fashion, science, flowers, antiques, and of course Husker football. She was known for her stoic strength and adventurous nature. She absolutely lived life to the fullest, including sitting with mountain gorillas in the Congo, white water rafting in crocodile filled waters down the Zambezi river, bungee jumping the then world's highest bungee jump from a bridge in New Zealand, wine tastings in Stellenbosch, South Africa, high jumping into the Pacific ocean, zip-lining in Puerta Vallarta Mexico, frequent Friday night family dinners, and for over forty years enjoyed annual family trips to the mountains of Colorado. Her extensive travels led her to many countries from Africa (South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Botswana, …) to other adventures including England, Scotland, Wales, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Czechoslovakia, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Greece, Turkey, Mexico, Costa Rica, Argentina, Venezuela, Canada, the Virgin Islands, Alaska, Hawaii, and more.

She is now reunited with her parents, and stepfather Dale. She is survived by her husband Gale of Malcolm, daughter Lori Sup (husband Rob Davis), daughter Tafe Sup Bergo, son Layne Sup (wife Carrie Reiber Sup), and son-in-law Davide Bergo (originally from Italy), all of Lincoln. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Amber Scholl (husband Cameron, children Levi, Max & Emma) of Utica, Addie Hubert (husband Paul) of York, Nathan Hoffman (Sammy Plagge) of Austin, TX, DJ Bergo, Lucio Bergo, Siena Bergo, Carter Sup, Tucker Sup, Behringer Sup, and Hayden Davis (Catherine Bobst, son Stephan), all of Lincoln. Susie also had an extended family of relations and friends throughout her life, too numerous to list but never forgotten. The family would like to thank Angela Kiner and staff at Tabitha hospice for their dignified care in Susie's final days of her life.

Due to the current pandemic situation, private family services will be held in Lincoln on Monday, November 30, 2020, with burial services following. A celebration of life gathering will be held in the spring, details yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name, Susie Sup, may be directed to Bryan Cancer Center, 1600 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68506. Online condolences may be sent to Susie's family at www.metzmortuary.com Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.