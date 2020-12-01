Shirley Lou (Coffee) Howe

Shirley Lou (Coffee) Howe left her earthly life peacefully at the Beatrice Community Hospital on November 28, 2020 in Beatrice, Nebraska at the age of 80 years young to be with her heavenly father and celebrate eternal life with those whom left before her. Shirley was born on March 7, 1940 in Blue Springs to Ivan and Marjorie Coffee. She attended Beatrice High School and graduated with her GED as a young mother. Shirley and Roger married, March 22, 1959 in Beatrice, resulting in 62 years of marriage. Shirley spent her life living in Beatrice and working as a stay at home mom. As Dave and Mike grew older, she worked as an in home health care provider for many individuals she cared for deeply and became friends with. Her family and many friends will remember her as a kind, and caring person who encouraged others. She will also be remembered as "mom and grandmother" to many others who loved and knew her.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Francis "Roger" Howe; sons, David and wife Denise, Michael and wife LaDonna; granddaughters, Andrea Deters and husband Jeffrey, LeeAnn Taylor and husband Alan; great-grandchildren Cleighton Taylor, Maggie Lou Taylor and in just days to be born Baby Deters; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; Ivan and Marjorie Coffee; mother and father-in-law, Francis and Hilda Howe. The family would like to thank BCH Hospice and BCH caregivers and hospital staff for their care and dedication to Shirley's end of life needs.

A Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with her daughter-in-law Denise Howe officiating. If you would like to watch Shirley's funeral service live-streamed, please go to Fox Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will be at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice following the service. If you would like to attend the burial instead of the service, please be at the cemetery at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all times. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and one hour preceding the service on Wednesday. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.