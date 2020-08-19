Todd A. Tegtmeier

Todd A. Tegtmeier, of Burchard, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at his farmstead that he loved and purchased when he was 19 years old.

To respect Todd's final wishes, cremation is planned and there will be no services at this time.

Todd Allen Tegtmeier was born on June 8th, 1971 in Pawnee City, Nebraska to Ronald D. and Lois A. (Svanda) Tegtmeier. He grew up on the family farm west of Burchard, and his love for farming was apparent from an early age. He attended Lewiston Consolidated High School, graduating with the class of 1989.

Following high school, Todd attended Southeast Community College – Milford. He started out in the auto mechanics program, but quickly learned that was not for him, and switched to the John Deere program instead.

Todd spent the majority of his professional life as a salesman at Oregon Trail Equipment (now LandMark Implement) in Marysville, Kansas. He also worked for Dummermuth's Implement and Marshall County Equipment in Marysville, and for a brief time at John Deere in Tecumseh, Nebraska.

However, in 2016 he made the decision to do what he loved full time. He loved nothing more than to spend full days in the field, planting and harvesting. Todd spent numerous hours tending to cattle and row crop with his mom and dad. He had a passion for conservation work and was committed to being a good steward of the land. If there was anything Todd liked, it was to keep busy.

In addition to the farm work, Todd enjoyed hauling various kinds of equipment across Nebraska and the Midwest. He did a number of odd jobs for others for "grocery money".

Never one at a loss for words, Todd had a story for everything and always knew how to turn a phrase. He had a great sense of humor and never failed at making people laugh. He was, at all times, a man of his word. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Preceding him in death are his grandparents, Clarence and Doris Tegtmeier and Joe and Blanche Svanda; and uncle, Roger Tegtmeier.

On February 7th, 2014, he married Sandy (Burton) Botkin in Marysville, Kansas. She survives. Additional survivors include his parents, Ron and Lois Tegtmeier, of Burchard; brother, Trent Tegtmeier, of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Shawn Tegtmeier, of Norwalk, Connecticut; stepchildren, Quincie (Zach) Olberding, Prairie Village, Kansas, Gentry (Mark) Howell, Blue Rapids, Kansas, and Haden Botkin, Manhattan, Kansas; uncles, Russell Tegtmeier, of Burchard and Kermit (Sue) Svanda, of Nehawka, Nebraska; aunts, Clarice Tegtmeier, of Lewiston, Donna (Bob Stepanek) Svanda, of DuBois, Nebraska, Julie Tegtmeier of Burchard and Janet (John) Vetrovsky, of Pawnee City, Nebraska; nephew, Kobe Hicks; niece, Kylie Tegtmeier; as well as many other cousins, relatives, and good friends.