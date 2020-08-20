Menu
Lloyd D. Rippe

Lloyd D. Rippe, 76 of rural Diller passed away August 15, 2020 at his home. He was born October 6, 1943 to Richard Herman & Leta Laura (Roelfs) Rippe in Steele City.

Services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion State Line Lutheran Church – Hollenberg, Kan. No Viewing – Closed Casket – Masks are recommended. Book is available to sign at the Funeral Home. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Burial in Prairie Home Cemetery – Diller. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
