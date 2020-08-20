Kennedy Rae Sand

Kennedy Rae Sand, Beatrice, was born at rest August 16, 2020 in Beatrice.

Survivors include her parents, Travis and Kendra (Dittbrenner) Sand of Beatrice; brother, Griffin Sand of Beatrice; grandparents, Phil and Karen Dittbrenner of Beatrice, Beth Green of Omaha, Steve and Lisa Sand of Beatrice; great-grandparents, Paul and Lois Dittbrenner of Western, Neb., Dick and Donna Ideus of Beatrice, Barb Dunlap of Beatrice, Ken and Sue Green of New York; aunt and uncles, Allison and Tyler Sand, Colt Dittbrenner and Ty Dittbrenner all of Beatrice; cousins, Briar and Emmett Sand of Beatice.

Memorial Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. A memorial is established to the family's choice with the mortuary in charge.