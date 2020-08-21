LaVerne A. Lottman, Sr.

LaVerne A. Lottman, Sr., 86, of Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on August 7, 1934 in Beatrice and attended Wymore Public Schools. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on August 23, 1951 and served during the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts from 1951 until 1972 as a medic, lab tech and a mortuary supervisor. He was stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Utha, Bunker Hill Air Force Base in Indiana, Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, Tachikawa Air Base in Japan and Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine. He retired from the military in July of 1972 and returned to Beatrice. He then worked for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, Crete Carrier and Kassing Trucking. He was married to Margaret Combatti of Rutland, Vermont on March 1, 1954 at Salt Lake City, Utah. He is a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Beatrice. He is also a member of the Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially holidays and reunion gatherings. He also enjoyed staying in contact with and helping old friends via the computer and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Survivors include four sons, Butch Lottman of Lincoln, Bob (Pam) Lottman of Beatrice, Bill (Kelly) Lottman of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Dean (Michelle) Lottman of Beatrice; daughter, Barb (Mike) Roebke of Beatrice; daughter-in-law, Lori Lottman of Gig Harbor, Wash.; 16 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren 2 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara (Ernie) Moncarr of Boise, Idaho and Sharon (Ernie) Bryson of Beatrice. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fern A. and Cena P. Diekman Lottman; wife, Margaret "Jo" (2019); son, Bernard "Barney"; granddaughter, Michaela Roebke; great- great-grandson, Easton Lottman and three sisters, Delores Duensing, Lillian Cook and Elaine Mick.

Christian Services for LaVerne will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. Masks are recommended at church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. Military graveside honors will be conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice and the United States Air Force Honor Guard. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. The family will meet and greet family and friends on Friday from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the St. Joseph Catholic Church and BCH Hospice. The family would like to extend a special thank you to their angel Becky and the rest of the amazing staff at BCH Hospice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.