Rosalie A. Tegtmeier

Rosalie A. Tegtmeier, 80, of Beatrice, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home. She was born March 19, 1940 in Endicott, Nebraska, and graduated from Hollenberg, Kansas High School in 1957. She married Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier on June 18, 1961.

In 1982 she and her husband co-founded Exmark Manufacturing Company and then later co-founded Encore Manufacturing Company in 1988 which both manufactured outdoor power equipment in Beatrice.

Privileged and honored survivors include her son, Douglas Tegtmeier of Beatrice; her daughter, Julie Larson of Parkville, Mo.; two grandchildren, Parker and Brooks Tegtmeier; sister, Bonnie Griffeth of Beatrice; brother, John Schell and wife Janice of Wymore; brother-in-law, Victor Tegtmeier and wife Fern of Watertown, Wisc.; several nieces and nephews who were very close to her. She was preceded in death by Dick Tegtmeier; parents Everett and Phyllis Pleis Schell.

Rosalie was very fond of her children, her loving nephews, and her 'lil cousins', but most important to her throughout his life was her grandson Parker. It didn't matter what he was doing, she cherished every moment with him! Just recently she was blessed with a second grandson, Brooks, who helped to bring joy to days when it seemed impossible.

Rosalie enjoyed occasional trips to a casino, her relationships, and she never forgot where she came from. If you knew her and her generous heart, you knew that she did not do anything for praise or recognition; she did it because she truly cared and wanted the best for you! She will dearly be missed and her passing leaves a hole in our hearts and this world.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Dan Martin officiating. Social distancing will be applied at the church. A brief burial service will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice following the funeral. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday and then at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.