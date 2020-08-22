Menu
LaVerne A. Lottman, Sr.

Christian Services for LaVerne will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. Masks are recommended at church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. Military graveside honors will be conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice and the United States Air Force Honor Guard. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. The family will meet and greet family and friends on Friday from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the St. Joseph Catholic Church and BCH Hospice.


I am so sorry for your loss, please let me know if there is anything I can do to help your family.
John Willey
August 21, 2020