Rosalie A. Tegtmeier

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Dan Martin officiating. Social distancing will be applied at the church. A brief burial service will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice following the funeral. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday and then at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m.