Marjorie L. Williamson

Marjorie L. (Powell) Williamson, 90 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the CountryHouse Residence in Lincoln. She was born on February 14, 1930 in Superior to Ralph and Elizabeth (Springer) Powell. Marjorie graduated from Beatrice High School in 1948 and married John Williamson that same year on July 4. She was a homemaker all of her life. Marjorie enjoyed volunteering at the Bargain Box, golfing, bowling and playing cards.

Marjorie is survived by a daughter, Jodi Rathe (Bob); sons, Bruce (Vickie), Scott (Michalla Schartz), all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jason Rathe (Kim) of Lincoln, Tiffany Curry (Bill) of Albion, Travis Williamson (David Kirby) of North Attleboro, MA, Ben Williamson (Kara Brostrom), Nate Williamson, Rachel Schartz, Leah Schartz, all of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Thomas Rathe, Luke, Katelyn and Mia Curry; sister, Norma Ladd (Earl) of Bridgeport, WV; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John on July 4, 2016; brothers, Jack, Ralph and Ed; and sisters, Marguariete and Eleanor.

Private Graveside Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Tabitha Hospice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
