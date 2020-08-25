Charles J. Maguire

Charles J. Maguire, 86 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia. He was born on February 26, 1934 at the Lutheran Hospital in Beatrice to Glen and Gertrude (Buckholz) Maguire. Charles was a lifelong member and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic Church and School in Beatrice in 1953. After graduation, he worked at the Beatrice Ford garage with his father and then at Store Kraft Manufacturing for 10 years until he was drafted into the Army. Charles attended basic training at Fort Chaffee, AK where he met and became friends with country western singer, Charlie Pride. He was stationed in Chinon, France as a Medic and while stationed there, was fortunate to attend the 1958 Brussels World Fair in Belgium. Charles was honorably discharged as a Corporal on November 20, 1962. During that time, he met Frances Stiefvater and they married November 18, 1961 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice. Charles worked for Store Kraft Manufacturing two years after being discharged from the Army, sold Metropolitan Insurance for a short time, worked for Meadow Gold, Phillip 66 delivering propane, Nebraska Department of Roads and then began work at Beatrice Public Schools. Many will remember Charlie as a school bus driver for the rural areas surrounding Beatrice, especially the Ellis area. He became lead bus mechanic and drove the activity busses for many sporting events and music contests. Charles retired in 2006 after 31 years. Throughout the years, he enjoyed being part of a local CB radio club, square dancing, camping with his family, motorcycle riding, watching his grandchildren perform in instrumental and vocal concerts, watching his grandson play baseball, watching his children and grandchildren perform in theatrical productions and doing word search puzzles. He was a former member of the American Legion and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Frances; children, Julie Bratt and husband Bill of Beatrice, David Maguire of Omaha, Michelle Waller and husband Jeff of Lincoln, Annette Walker of Beatrice, Darrel Maguire and wife Shelena of Beatrice; grandchildren, Alexander Bratt and wife Claire, Stephanie Kelley, Alyssa Bratt, Shaina Walker, Scott Kelley, Dominic Maguire and wife Kelsie, Shyanna Maguire; great-grandchild, Rowan Bratt; sister, Irene Roberts and husband Noel of Lincoln, sisters-in-law, Betty Maguire of Lincoln, Joyce (Stiefvater) Schiermann of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Wayne Stiefvater of California; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Duane.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. Masks will be required. The family has asked for no cards or donations. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.