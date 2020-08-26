Leo Francis ( Corky) Stueve

Corky Stueve, age 87, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, August 21, 2020, at his home in Prairie Village, KS. He was born April 3, 1933, the first of five children to Leo and Geneva (Minnehan) Stueve in Axtel, KS. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his father fishing. Preparing for the priesthood, he attended Maur Hill Prep High School in Atchison, KS for high school and St. Benedict's College in Atchison. While in college, he enlisted in the military to serve in the Korean War. After two years, he returned to St .Benedict's (later Benedictine College) to finish his degree in economics in 1957. Corky met his only love, Molle Gene DeMarais in 1952 while both were in college. They married in St. Mary's Church in Marble, MN on June 25, 1955. They moved to Kansas City and were blessed with nine children: Michael, Michelle Marie, Therese Marie, Jeanne Marie, David, Patrick, Bernadette Marie, Anne Marie, and Daniel. Corky believed in Catholic education, and all of the children attended St. Ann's Grade School and Bishop Miege High School. Seven of the children attended his beloved Benedictine College with four graduating. The family enjoyed traveling together, especially taking summer trips to Minnesota to visit Molle's family, and to enjoy the cooler weather and beautiful sunsets. After college, they moved to Kansas City, and Corky began his career as a successful life insurance agent for New York Life, the profession he loved until the time of his death. All of his adult life, he treasured his relationship with his alma mater and with the monks of St. Benedict's Monastery. He was an active member of the alumni association and served as president for several years. When the college needed him to serve on the Benedictine board to review the college's long-range plans to secure its financial future, he was eager to serve. Some of Corky's honors in his love and dedication to Benedictine College included: Corky and his family were selected as Benedictine College's 2014 Family of the Year. He received the Kansas Monk Award in June 1983 and the Cross of the Order of St. Benedict Award in 1987. Corky was a past member of the college's Board of Governors and Kansas City Alumni Chapter in the 1960s and 1970s. He loved his faith and took opportunities to pass it on to others, especially the ones he loved the most, his family. He was also able to fully accept and respect those who practiced other beliefs as Jesus constantly reminds us in scripture. For 60 years, he was an active member of St. Ann's parish in Prairie Village. He was a part of many outreach programs and spiritual groups until he was 87. He and Molle enjoyed traveling together and spending happy family times. They loved dancing and Corky charmed Molle and all who he met with his sense of humor.

Corky was preceded in death by his parents, his son Daniel Francis and his daughter Michelle Stueve Smith, his son-in-law Bob Loggins, brother-in-law Harley Pfeiffer, brothers-in-law Steve Verikios and Ralph Simpson, and sister-in-law Carol DeMarais. He is survived by his loving wife Molle Gene of 65 years, son Michael of Atchison; daughter Therese (Ed Sims) of Albuquerque, NM; daughter Jeanne Loggins of Linn, Mo; son David (Carlene) of Gardner, KS.; son Patrick (Janna) of KC, MO; daughter Bernadette (Mike) Maddock of Overland Park, KS; daughter Anne (Willie) McDaniels of KC, MO; brother James (Donna) Stueve; brother Tim (Maureen) Stueve; sister Rose Lee Pfieffer; sister Mary Ellen Verikios; brother-in-law David DeMarais; brother-in-law John DeMarais; sister-in-law Ginny Simpson; sister-in-law Margie(Steve) Conroy, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored. Through the years he responded to many who requested his assistance and is remembered fondly by many friends.

Funeral Service: St. Ann's Church on Friday, August 28 at 11:00 a.m., 7231 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Corky Stueve Funeral Livestream available from https:/stannpv.org/ Viewing (the family will be present but not able to greet due to Covid 19): St. Ann's Church 7231 Mission Road Prairie Village, KS 66208, Friday, August 28 at 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Interment: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery 8300 Quivira Rd. Lenexa, KS 66215. A celebration of Corky's life will be at a later date when it is possible to gather together. Signature Funerals (816-214-5174) is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, send donations to St Ann's Parish, https:/stannpv.org/tribute-gifts, St. Therese Little Flower Parish, KCMO, by contacting Director of Emergency Assistance B.J. Atkinson at [email protected], Benedictine College, Atchison, KS. ATTN: James Kew Office of Advancement 1020 North Second Street Atchison, KS 66002-1499. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC