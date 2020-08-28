Menu
Geneva Parde

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Masks are suggested at the church. The service will be streamed on the church facebook page. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. A memorial had been established to the Juvenile Diabetes Association and Zion Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. The body will lie in state one hour preceding the service at the church. Masks are suggested.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
27
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Aug
27
Calling hours
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Aug
28
Prayer Service
9:45a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
, Pickrell, Nebraska
Aug
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
, Pickrell, Nebraska
Our thoughts and prayers for all
Roger and Virginia elrod
August 27, 2020