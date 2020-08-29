Menu
Eric T. Hedges
1987 - 2020
BORN
1987
DIED
2020

Eric T. Hedges

Eric T. Hedges, 33, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Beatrice died unexpectedly in his home on August 21, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1987 in Omaha. He attended both Beatrice high school and Athol Massachusetts high school and later received his GED. As a youngster, he was a racer in the junior division of drag racing. He returned to Beatrice and worked with his dad at Zoom tech for four years. He then attended and graduated in 2013 from WYO-Tech in Laramie, WY, where he learned hot rod fabrication and street rod collision. He worked for Muscle Car Memories in Lincoln and Kiewit Infrastructure in Fort Calhoun. He moved to Port St. Lucie, FL and worked as a broker for Priceline Logistics. He enjoyed skateboarding, eccentric artwork, drawing and painting, playing the drums and guitar, and working on cars.

Survivors include his father, Gibb (Pamela) Hedges of Beatrice; his mother, Terri (Lonnie) Thomas of Eustis; brothers and sisters, Brad (Anita) Hedges of Lincoln, BreAnn Eaton of Lincoln, Zachary (Christina) Portwood of Bennett, Holly (Joe) Randone of Hastings; grandparents, Larry Thomas of Blue Hill, Vincent and Ila Ehlers of Beatrice; girlfriend, Gi'ana Gilbert; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Jack Magness officiating. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Wednesday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Inurnment will be held at a later date. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
1
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Sep
2
Lying in State
9:30a.m.
Christ Community Church of Beatrice
Sep
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Christ Community Church of Beatrice
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Their is nothing worse than loosing a child or grandchild. My sympathies for family and friends.
Susan Hatley Adams
August 29, 2020
