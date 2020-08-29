Eric T. Hedges

Eric T. Hedges, 33, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Beatrice died unexpectedly in his home on August 21, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1987 in Omaha. He attended both Beatrice high school and Athol Massachusetts high school and later received his GED. As a youngster, he was a racer in the junior division of drag racing. He returned to Beatrice and worked with his dad at Zoom tech for four years. He then attended and graduated in 2013 from WYO-Tech in Laramie, WY, where he learned hot rod fabrication and street rod collision. He worked for Muscle Car Memories in Lincoln and Kiewit Infrastructure in Fort Calhoun. He moved to Port St. Lucie, FL and worked as a broker for Priceline Logistics. He enjoyed skateboarding, eccentric artwork, drawing and painting, playing the drums and guitar, and working on cars.

Survivors include his father, Gibb (Pamela) Hedges of Beatrice; his mother, Terri (Lonnie) Thomas of Eustis; brothers and sisters, Brad (Anita) Hedges of Lincoln, BreAnn Eaton of Lincoln, Zachary (Christina) Portwood of Bennett, Holly (Joe) Randone of Hastings; grandparents, Larry Thomas of Blue Hill, Vincent and Ila Ehlers of Beatrice; girlfriend, Gi'ana Gilbert; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Jack Magness officiating. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Wednesday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Inurnment will be held at a later date. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.