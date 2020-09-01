Clara Marie Seitz

Clara Marie Seitz, 93 of rural Burchard passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 1, 1927 to Foy and Esther (Lineweber) Doty in rural Burchard. Clara Marie attended country school and then graduated high school from Lewiston Schools in 1944. After high school, she worked for Western Union in Lincoln, Nebraska before she was married. Clara Marie married Elmer Seitz at Salems Evangelical and Reformed Church on December 7, 1947. Clara Marie was a devoted farmers wife, she cooked at Lewiston Schools for 20 years. She worked on the election board for several years and taught Sunday school for several years. She was a member of the Salem U.C.C. Church. Clara Marie loved gardening, flowers, Husker Sports, KC Royals baseball. She loved to watch her grandkids and great grandkids activities. She loved giving buckets of corn to weaning calves then pitch forking hay to them to hear them "crunch" when eating. She enjoyed also driving her jalopy Polaris UTV around.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Foy and Esther and husband Elmer Seitz. She is survived by her son, Ronald (Lola) Seitz of Burchard, daughter, Kathy (Rod) Roschewski of Beatrice, son, Wayne Seitz of Fremont, 6 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren, sister, Verneil (Tracy) Stewart, brother, Vester (Lois) Doty, sisters-in-law, LaRue Jacobson, Helen Hutchinson, numerous nieces and nephews.

Services 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Salem U.C.C. Church, rural Steinauer. Officiating Pastor Eric Biehl. Visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City. Interment at Salem U.C.C. Cemetery. Memorials to Salem U.C.C. Women Fellowship. The service will also be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page if you choose or are unable to attend the service in person. On line condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com