Vicki Diane Meints

Vicki Diane Meints, 68, of Beatrice, passed away on August 29, 2020 surrounded by family. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandchildren, crocheting, and watching TV especially the Hallmark channel.

Survivors include daughter Chasity Meyers of Beatrice; sons Daniel Urban and Matt Meints, both of Beatrice; grandchildren Trinity Meyers, Zoe Meyers, Michael Urban, Daniel Urban and Jessica Urban; brother Michael Rademacher. Preceded in death by son Trinity Meints, parents Henry and Luella Rademacher.

Private family service will be held later. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.