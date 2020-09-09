Daryl L. Scheele

Daryl L. Scheele, 80 years of age, of Plymouth passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Jefferson County Health and Life in Fairbury. He was born on March 17, 1940 in Daykin to Carl and Minnie (Marschman) Scheele. Daryl graduated from Daykin High School in 1957. He married Kathleen "Kathy" Kirk on October 17, 1965 in Daykin. Daryl drove a fuel truck for Farmers Cooperative in Plymouth for 30 years. He also worked at Plymouth Electric and was active with the Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department and the Plymouth Village Board. Daryl was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth and enjoyed helping neighbors, woodworking, camping, fishing, socializing and especially time with his family and grandchildren.

Daryl is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, James and wife Jamie of Lincoln, David and wife Brenda of Plymouth, Thomas and wife Erika of Lincoln; grandchildren, Amber Schultz and husband Josh, Alyssa Scheele, Ashley Meyer and husband John, Nicholas Scheele, Matthew Scheele, Rori Scheele, Ti'ana Scheele; step-grandchildren, Elliot and Sophia Schaefer; brother, Keith Scheele and wife Audrey of Phoenix, AZ; sisters-in-law, Rosalie Line of Washington, KS, Karen Mobley and husband Norm of Dunnellon, FL; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Allen.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. There will be a live stream of the service on the church's website. Interment will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday in the church basement. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth. Memorials are suggested to the church with the church elders in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth in charge of arrangements.