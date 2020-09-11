Menu
Junior Duane "JD" Lofing

Junior "JD" Duane Lofing

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Rev. Charles Schmidt officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery with military honors provided by the Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legion. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the service on Friday. All local CDC protocols will be followed including social distancing and recommended wearing of masks. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church and to Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice with the funeral home in charge. Sign JD's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310
Sep
11
Lying in State
9:30a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Sep
11
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Sep
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
a loved one
September 10, 2020
Our sympathy to you and the family. Merv & Colleen Barrett Nebraska City
The Barretts
September 9, 2020
CLAUDIA Fringer
September 9, 2020