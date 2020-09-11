Menu
Wayne Kaeding

Wayne Ehlers Kaeding

A public graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Enter by Gate 2; masking and social distancing observed. The service will be followed by a casual lunch and visit with the family in the main facility. The service also will be live-streamed on Lincoln Memorial's Facebook page for those so choosing or unable to attend, and available for later viewing on the page. Memorials suggested to the Beatrice Educational Foundation or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Beatrice. A complete obituary is online at www.lincolnfh.com, where condolences also may be left.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE 68512
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
Wayne was the principle when I was in Junior High in 1985 and I think he retired the end of that year or next. I was a good kid so I never was involved with him in a disciplinary fashion. He served the Beatrice school system for many years. My sympathies to his family.
Erin Lassley
September 10, 2020