Rhonda R. (Snyder) Weise

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Beatrice with Pastor Nolan Hayes officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.