Rodney D. Wiese

Rodney D. Wiese, 66 years of age, of Wilber passed away at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020. He was born January 14, 1954 in Beatrice to Herman and Ruth (Wittler) Wiese. Rodney graduated from Wilber-Clatonia High School in 1972. He and Cindy Schroeder were married on December 8, 1979. To this union two children, Ryan and Cara were born. Rodney was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, R. Clatonia and held various offices. He was a lifetime farmer and an avid Nebraska Men's basketball fan. In his spare time, Rodney enjoyed traveling, spending time with his grandchildren, and attending their activities.

Survivors include his wife Cindy of Wilber; son Ryan Wiese and wife Iris of Pickrell; daughter Cara White and husband Garrett of DeWitt; 6 grandchildren Lily & Jayden Wiese, and Maggie, Haddie, Easton & Knox White; mother Ruth Wiese; brother Steve (Lynn) Wiese; sisters Marieta (Rick) Hartwig, Janet (Tom) Halpin and Cheryl (John) Wiese; father in law Harlan Schroeder; sister in laws Candace (Greg) Heindryckx and Jenise (Doug) Straight. He was preceded in death by his father Herman Wiese; and mother in law Phyllis Schroeder.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church, R. Clatonia with Reverend Steven Kahrs officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, R. DeWitt. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the funeral. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established to the Clatonia Fire & Rescue, Freeman FFA, and the Tri County FFA. Sign Rodney's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.