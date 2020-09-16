Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria J. Baker

Gloria J. Baker

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to Cornerstone Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Dennis and Bonita Schuster in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Lying in State
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Sep
16
Lying in State
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Sep
17
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Cornerstone Lutheran Church of Beatrice
Sep
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.