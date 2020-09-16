Rodney D. Wiese

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church, R. Clatonia with Reverend Steven Kahrs officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, R. DeWitt. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the funeral. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established to the Clatonia Fire & Rescue, Freeman FFA, and the Tri County FFA. Sign Rodney's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.