Arnold G. Irvin

Arnold G. Irvin, age 96 of Wymore passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born on April 15, 1924 in Beatrice to Pearle and Minnie (Reier) Irvin. On April 15, 1944, he was united in marriage to Bessie Reed. Arnold owned and operated Irvin Dry Cleaning in Wymore for 25 years, worked at the Wymore Good Samaritan Center for 15 years, and was a funeral assistant at Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home. He was a member of the Wymore First United Methodist Church where he served on the board and was a youth sponsor. He was also involved with the Wymore Volunteer Fire Department, Wymore Chamber of Commerce, and the Wymore Country Club Board. He enjoyed woodworking and golf.

Survivors include his children, Gary Irvin and wife Judith of Lincoln and Ann Reed Irvin and husband Michael Keith of Santaquin, UT; grandchildren, Matthew Irvin, Sandi (Bill) Dinger, Mary (Speedy) Santos, Seth (Jillion) Lieske, and Mindee (Nate) Dorske; great-grandchildren, Kal-El, Orin & Oliver Santos, Parker & Rylee Lieske, and Jackson Arnold, Reed & Elinor Dorske; and special friend, Kay Morris. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bessie; 4 sisters; and one half-brother.

A family graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Wymore Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Wymore Volunteer Fire Department with the funeral home in charge. Sign Arnold's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.