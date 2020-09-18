Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis Ann Truscott

Phyllis Ann Truscott

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice. A Rosary will be held prior to Mass at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Masks are preferred at the church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be designated to St. Joseph Catholic Church and BCH Hospice. www.foxfuneralhome.net


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Sep
21
Lying in State
9:30a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice
Sep
21
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice
Sep
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.