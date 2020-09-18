Phyllis Ann Truscott

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice. A Rosary will be held prior to Mass at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Masks are preferred at the church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be designated to St. Joseph Catholic Church and BCH Hospice. www.foxfuneralhome.net