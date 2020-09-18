Senator Floyd P. Vrtiska

Senator Floyd P. Vrtiska, 93, died peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren on Tuesday, September 15,2020. Floyd was born on October 12, 1926 to Rudolph and Ida Vrtiska of Table Rock. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years Doris (Wagner) Vrtiska.

He leaves to mourn; daughters, Dr. Terri Vrtiska and son-in-law Bernie Swenson, Rochester, MN and Lori (Vrtiska) Seibel and son-in-law Bryan, Lincoln; son, Kim Vrtiska and daughter-in-law Kris, Falls City; grandchildren, Baylee Vrtiska, Trey Seibel (Anna), Rudy Vrtiska (special friend - Reagan Ruffner), Thea Seibel and Joseph Vrtiska, and extended family and a host of friends.

Services for Floyd will occur on Sunday, September 20, beginning with a viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Table Rock Methodist Church. Family and friends are then invited to join Floyd's final journey home in a car processional led by the Table Rock Fire Department. The processional will begin at the Table Rock Methodist Church at 4:15 p.m. and travel by meaningful places in Floyd's life leading to his final resting place at the Table Rock cemetery where a Celebration of Life will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Dorothy Smith officiating. The family kindly requests social distancing and masks throughout the service. The service will also be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given toward the "Table Rock Community Project Fund" c/o Wherry Mortuary, PO Box 6, 207 North Nemaha, Humboldt NE 68376. Condolences can be sent to: Family of Floyd Vrtiska; c/o Lori Seibel, 5845 Woodstock Avenue, Lincoln NE 68512. www.wherrymortuary.com. Services entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, Humboldt.