Doris Ellen (Grell) Pascal

Doris Ellen (Grell) Pascal, 87, of Wichita, KS, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, in Wichita. Doris was born the daughter of Frank and Mildred (Hood) Grell on December 31, 1932 on the family farm near Blue Springs. Doris and Keith Pascal were united in marriage on November 8, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred (1974) and Frank (1990); husband, Keith (2006); and sister, Lucille Morris (2017). Survivors include her sons; Steve (LuAnn) Pascal, Michael (Maggi) Pascal, and Brian (Lisa) Pascal; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, with one on the way; brother, Kenneth (Dorothy) Grell of Blue Springs; and sister, Loretta Fritschi of Hanover.

The Rosary/wake was held on September 9 and the Mass of Christian Burial was held on September 10, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora St, Wichita, KS. Memorials can be made to Catholic Charities of Wichita, 437 Topeka St, Wichita, KS, or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.