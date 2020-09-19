Menu
Doris Pascal

Doris Ellen (Grell) Pascal

/

Doris Ellen (Grell) Pascal, 87, of Wichita, KS, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, in Wichita. Doris was born the daughter of Frank and Mildred (Hood) Grell on December 31, 1932 on the family farm near Blue Springs. Doris and Keith Pascal were united in marriage on November 8, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred (1974) and Frank (1990); husband, Keith (2006); and sister, Lucille Morris (2017). Survivors include her sons; Steve (LuAnn) Pascal, Michael (Maggi) Pascal, and Brian (Lisa) Pascal; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, with one on the way; brother, Kenneth (Dorothy) Grell of Blue Springs; and sister, Loretta Fritschi of Hanover.

The Rosary/wake was held on September 9 and the Mass of Christian Burial was held on September 10, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora St, Wichita, KS. Memorials can be made to Catholic Charities of Wichita, 437 Topeka St, Wichita, KS, or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street, Wichita, KS 67203
Sep
9
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street, Wichita, KS 67203
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
861 N Socora St, Wichita, Kansas
Funeral services provided by:
Hillside Funeral Home West
Andrew spoke often about Doris. He enjoyed riding with her on the bus. We Will keep Doris and her family in our prayers. May Perpetual Light shine upon her. May she Rest In Peace.
Jerome and Andrew Ewald
Friend
September 14, 2020
Dear Pascal Family , Please accept our deepest condolences in the death of your Mother Doris
She was a fine woman
May she rest in peace.
L
Friend
September 9, 2020