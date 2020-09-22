Marilyn Jean Pfeiffer

Marilyn Jean Acton Jones Pfeiffer, 89, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. She was born in rural Blue Springs to Tom and Edna Heaston Acton on December 13, 1930, and was baptized and joined the Wymore Methodist Church in 1943. She grew up on a farm east of Wymore, attended district 31 country school and graduated from Wymore High School in 1948. She graduated from cosmetology school in 1949. Marilyn married Calvin Jones on April 28, 1950 and became a member of the Wymore Presbyterian Church. Over the next 12 years, this marriage was blessed with children Janet, Scott and Kenton. They lived and worked on a farm south of Wymore where Marilyn also operated a beauty salon located at the home. After Calvin became terminally ill, they moved to town in 1985 and he passed away in 1987. Marilyn married Harold Pfeiffer in 1988. They moved to Beatrice where they became members of Centenary United Methodist Church. In 2000, Marilyn underwent a liver transplant which saved her life. She enjoyed gardening, helping with farm duties, volunteering at church, serving on many different committees and being a member of card, organ and square-dancing clubs.

Marilyn is survived by her three children, Janet (Robin) Weathers of Parker, AZ, Scott (Lynette) Jones of Washoe Valley, NV, Kenton (Pamela) of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Edna Acton; brother, Keith; an infant sister; husbands Calvin Jones and Harold Pfeiffer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Centenary United Methodist Church of Beatrice with Pastor Paixao Baptista officiating. Masks are required at church. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery south of Wymore. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to the Children Research Center www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.