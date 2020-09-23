Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marilyn Pfeiffer

Marilyn Jean Pfeiffer

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Centenary United Methodist Church of Beatrice with Pastor Paixao Baptista officiating. Masks are required at church. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery south of Wymore. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to the Children Research Center www.foxfuneralhome.net


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Sep
23
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Sep
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Beatrice
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
We will always remember Marilyn and Cal as 2 of big fans of the Southern Wrestling team when Scott and Kent were wrestling for the Raiders. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time
Larry and Shirley Anderson
Friend
September 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family.
Shane Stutzman
September 22, 2020
My sincere sympathy on the passing of your dear mother, Marilyn. I have many happy memories of times spent with her. She was the bravest person with having a liver transplant for 20 years. Her sweet smile will long be remembered. Much affection, Carolyn (Jones) Strother
Carolyn Strother
September 22, 2020