Nicole Applegarth

Nicole "Nicki" L. Applegarth

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the DeWitt United Methodist Church with Reverend Lori Miller officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Wednesday. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Nicki's online guestbook and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Lying in State
11:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
DeWitt United Methodist Church
Sep
22
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
DeWitt United Methodist Church
Sep
23
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
DeWitt United Methodist Church
Sep
23
Prayer Service
1:45p.m.
DeWitt United Methodist Church
Sep
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
DeWitt United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - DeWitt
GUEST BOOK
Doug and family, we are so sorry for your loss. I know Nicki is no longer suffering and safe with our Lord. May his comfort and peace surround you and your family at this time. Our prayers and sympathy.
Judy Stroy
September 22, 2020
Michael Applegarth
September 22, 2020