Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pauline M. Ruigh

Pauline M. Ruigh

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. The service will also be livestreamed from a link found on the church website. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-8:00 p.m., and at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Thursday. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Pauline's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 8:30p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310
Sep
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Christ Community Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Sep
24
Prayer Service
9:45a.m.
Christ Community Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Sep
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Christ Community Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of Pauline's death!She was such a nice neighbor!! My sympathy to her family!
Doris Luckeroth
September 20, 2020