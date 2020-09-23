Menu
Jerald D. Hecox

Jerald D. (Dan) Hecox

Jerald D. (Dan) Hecox of York passed away Sept. 21, 2020. He was born Sept. 5, 1968.

Survived by father Jerry (Beverly) Hecox, mother Miriam Peterson, siblings Tammy Peterson, Angela Hecox (Chris Korte), Scott (Sarah) Hecox, niece Kemper, nephew Lake and family and friends.

Memorial Service Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S 70th St., Lincoln. Masks are required to enter church. Memorials to Benevolent Fund of Lincoln Berean Church at 6400 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68516 and My Bridge Radio at PO Box 30345, Lincoln, NE 68503 for the benefit of My Bridge to the Nations.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Berean Church
6400 S 70th St., Lincoln, Nebraska
GUEST BOOK
Sorry for your loss. He will forever be in your hearts.
Brenda Dickey
September 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Dan. Thoughts and prayers to you all.
Teresa (Hale) Hillman
September 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Christopher Rachel
Friend
September 23, 2020
Christopher Rachel
September 23, 2020
Sympathys to you and yours.
Larry D. McKee
September 23, 2020
With heartfelt condolences. Wishing you strength & peace during this difficult time.
Melvin & Joen Gruber
September 22, 2020