Jerald D. (Dan) Hecox

Jerald D. (Dan) Hecox of York passed away Sept. 21, 2020. He was born Sept. 5, 1968.

Survived by father Jerry (Beverly) Hecox, mother Miriam Peterson, siblings Tammy Peterson, Angela Hecox (Chris Korte), Scott (Sarah) Hecox, niece Kemper, nephew Lake and family and friends.

Memorial Service Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S 70th St., Lincoln. Masks are required to enter church. Memorials to Benevolent Fund of Lincoln Berean Church at 6400 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68516 and My Bridge Radio at PO Box 30345, Lincoln, NE 68503 for the benefit of My Bridge to the Nations.