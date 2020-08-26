Adalyn Ruth Erpelding

Adalyn Ruth Erpelding passed away at her home in Wymore on August 24, 2020. She was born on August 15, 2020 in Lincoln to Chris Erpelding and Dawn (Hollman) Rakes. From day one, Adalyn was a fighter. Her greatest accomplishment was being able to leave the hospital and spend five days at home with her sisters and numerous loved ones. She loved listening to the bird noises on her music box. Though her time on earth was short, her fighting spirit was a blessing to all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish Adalyn's memory are her father and mother, Chris Erpelding and Dawn Rakes; twin sister, Scarlett Ray Erpelding; big sisters, Sadie and Sophie Rakes; grandparents, Stephanie Erpelding and Ray & Vickie Hollman; great-grandparents, Luella Erpelding and George & Charlotte Wence; and a host of extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Kenneth Erpelding; and great-grandparents, Henry & Marjorie Hollman, Leland & Evelyn Bohmont, and Melvin Erpelding.

Private memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be placed in a savings fund for Adalyn's twin sister, Scarlett. Sign Adalyn's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.