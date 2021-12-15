Menu
Alberta Cullison
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Alberta LaRue Cullison

Alberta LaRue (Schwisow) Cullison, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on August 17, 1934 in Fairbury to Herbert and Alice (Drewing) Schwisow.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Wymore Church of Christ in Wymore with Pastors Clayton Lundstedt and Jack Magness officiating. Interment will follow in the Blue Springs Cemetery. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 2 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
18
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Wymore Church of Christ
Wymore, NE
Dec
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Wymore Church of Christ
Wymore, NE
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to Alberta´s family. May you find peace. Our thoughts are with you.
Maurice & Margaret Cullison
Family
December 17, 2021
Thinking of all of you with love and prayers at this time. As God comforts you.
Joane M. Jones
December 16, 2021
