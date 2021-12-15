Alberta LaRue Cullison

Alberta LaRue (Schwisow) Cullison, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on August 17, 1934 in Fairbury to Herbert and Alice (Drewing) Schwisow.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Wymore Church of Christ in Wymore with Pastors Clayton Lundstedt and Jack Magness officiating. Interment will follow in the Blue Springs Cemetery. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 2 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.