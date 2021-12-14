Menu
Alicia Bell
FUNERAL HOME
Gude Mortuary
403 S 9Th St
Nebraska City, NE

Alicia Sue Bell

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City. Inurnment will follow in Wyuka Cemetery at Nebraska City. The family will greet friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15 at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or Camp Carol Joy Holling in memory of Alicia. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Calling hours
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gude Mortuary
403 S 9Th St, Nebraska City, NE
Dec
16
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Nebraska City, NE
Dec
16
Inurnment
Wyuka Cemetery
Nebraska City, NE
