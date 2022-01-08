Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Allen Buss
FUNERAL HOME
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE

Allen D. Buss

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Casual or Husker attire is requested. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wymore EMS or the Wymore Church of Christ with the funeral home in charge. Sign Allen's online register book a www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore , NE
Jan
7
Vigil
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore , NE
Jan
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wymore Church of Christ
NE
Jan
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wymore Church of Christ
NE
Jan
8
Burial
Blue Springs Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
