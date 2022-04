Alma Himke Davison

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary with Jon Palmquist officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the committal service at the Veteran's Club in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.