Anita Doris (Folkerts) Kruse

Anita Doris (Folkerts) Kruse, 87, of Beatrice stepped into eternal glory on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home. She was born on the family farm east of Beatrice on June 4, 1933 to Cobus and Frances (Frerichs) Folkerts. After the death of her mother in 1936, Anita's aunt Katie Folkerts moved in with Cobus and became a mother to Anita. She was baptized at home on June 18, 1933 and confirmed into the Lutheran faith at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell, on March 21, 1948. Anita attended Fairview School (rural Beatrice) and went on to graduate from Beatrice Beauty Academy, beginning a career in cosmetology that she would enjoy most of the rest of her life, only retiring just a few years ago when her health began to suffer. She was married to Walter D. Kruse on June 19, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church and they celebrated 65 years of married life together before Walter's passing in October 2020. Walter and Anita spent much of their married life farming - Walter's family farm at Burchard and Anita's east of Beatrice. They raised their family on the farm east of Beatrice and Anita was still living at home at the time of her death. She lived a busy, active life as a farm wife and mother to Darrell, Steve, Lori & Timothy. She enjoyed working in her beauty shop, gardening and canning, yardwork, cooking, and spending time with her family. She and Walter especially enjoyed helping the kids with their 4-H projects every year. And they adored their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Walter and Anita were long-time members of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice where she served as a 4th grade Sunday school teacher, was a member of Lydia Circle and helped with the Altar Guild. She and Walter spent 16 years as caretakers there, retiring in 2015. Recently she had been attending Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Beatrice.

She leaves behind her four children, Darrell (Susan) Kruse of Auburn, Steve (Terri) Kruse of Crab Orchard, Lori (Kent) Evers of Filley, and Tim (Angela) Kruse of Beatrice; four grandchildren, Kristin (Casey) Tyler, Sarah (Ed) Ibinson, Johnathan (Jacqueline) Kruse, and Elizabeth Kruse; great-grandchildren Henry Tyler, Quinn Tyler, Eleanor Ibinson, Karter Switzer and Aubree Kruse; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Siske, Marjorie Kruse, Shirley Kruse and Darlene Kruse as well as many nieces and nephews. Waiting to greet her in Heaven are her husband, Walter; her parents, Cobus & Frances Folkerts; her beloved aunt Katie Folkerts; twin grandsons Eric & Zachary Kruse; in-laws, John & Helen Kruse, Annie & Bill Stuteville, John Kruse, Carl Kruse, Lorena & Duane Higgins, Gene Siske, Don Kruse and Harry & Marlene Kruse.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church with Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Masks are required and social distancing observed. If you would like to watch the service online, you can go to Fox Funeral Home's website and click on the link provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then one hour preceding the services at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.