Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anita Kruse
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Anita Doris (Folkerts) Kruse

Anita Doris (Folkerts) Kruse, 87, of Beatrice stepped into eternal glory on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home. She was born on the family farm east of Beatrice on June 4, 1933 to Cobus and Frances (Frerichs) Folkerts. After the death of her mother in 1936, Anita's aunt Katie Folkerts moved in with Cobus and became a mother to Anita. She was baptized at home on June 18, 1933 and confirmed into the Lutheran faith at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell, on March 21, 1948. Anita attended Fairview School (rural Beatrice) and went on to graduate from Beatrice Beauty Academy, beginning a career in cosmetology that she would enjoy most of the rest of her life, only retiring just a few years ago when her health began to suffer. She was married to Walter D. Kruse on June 19, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church and they celebrated 65 years of married life together before Walter's passing in October 2020. Walter and Anita spent much of their married life farming - Walter's family farm at Burchard and Anita's east of Beatrice. They raised their family on the farm east of Beatrice and Anita was still living at home at the time of her death. She lived a busy, active life as a farm wife and mother to Darrell, Steve, Lori & Timothy. She enjoyed working in her beauty shop, gardening and canning, yardwork, cooking, and spending time with her family. She and Walter especially enjoyed helping the kids with their 4-H projects every year. And they adored their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Walter and Anita were long-time members of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice where she served as a 4th grade Sunday school teacher, was a member of Lydia Circle and helped with the Altar Guild. She and Walter spent 16 years as caretakers there, retiring in 2015. Recently she had been attending Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Beatrice.

She leaves behind her four children, Darrell (Susan) Kruse of Auburn, Steve (Terri) Kruse of Crab Orchard, Lori (Kent) Evers of Filley, and Tim (Angela) Kruse of Beatrice; four grandchildren, Kristin (Casey) Tyler, Sarah (Ed) Ibinson, Johnathan (Jacqueline) Kruse, and Elizabeth Kruse; great-grandchildren Henry Tyler, Quinn Tyler, Eleanor Ibinson, Karter Switzer and Aubree Kruse; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Siske, Marjorie Kruse, Shirley Kruse and Darlene Kruse as well as many nieces and nephews. Waiting to greet her in Heaven are her husband, Walter; her parents, Cobus & Frances Folkerts; her beloved aunt Katie Folkerts; twin grandsons Eric & Zachary Kruse; in-laws, John & Helen Kruse, Annie & Bill Stuteville, John Kruse, Carl Kruse, Lorena & Duane Higgins, Gene Siske, Don Kruse and Harry & Marlene Kruse.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church with Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Masks are required and social distancing observed. If you would like to watch the service online, you can go to Fox Funeral Home's website and click on the link provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then one hour preceding the services at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Mar
29
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Mar
30
Lying in State
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
NE
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Lori and family, please accept my sincere sympathies. Your mom was such a wonderful person! She surely had a special place waiting for her in heaven
Kathy Erickson
March 27, 2021
Oh man I´m so sorry Lori & family. I know how precious family is for you. My heart is sad.
June Ring
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results