Anita Doris (Folkerts) Kruse

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church with Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Masks are required and social distancing observed. If you would like to watch the service online, you can go to Fox Funeral Home's website and click on the link provided. The body will lie in state one hour preceding the services at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice.