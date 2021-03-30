Menu
Anita Kruse
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Anita Doris (Folkerts) Kruse

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church with Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Masks are required and social distancing observed. If you would like to watch the service online, you can go to Fox Funeral Home's website and click on the link provided. The body will lie in state one hour preceding the services at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Mar
29
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Mar
30
Lying in State
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
NE
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
NE
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lori and family, please accept my sincere sympathies. Your mom was such a wonderful person! She surely had a special place waiting for her in heaven
Kathy Erickson
March 27, 2021
Oh man I´m so sorry Lori & family. I know how precious family is for you. My heart is sad.
June Ring
March 27, 2021
