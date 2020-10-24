Anita L. Searcey

Anita L. Searcey, 71, of Beatrice, died Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at The Kensington in Beatrice. She was born on January 30, 1949 at Superior and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1967. Anita lived in Keystone and North Platte before moving to Beatrice in 2019. For over 50 years, she did tax preparation at Searcey's Tax Service and was a member of the American Legion and Moose Lodge Auxiliary and the United Methodist Church.

Survivors include three sons, Terry (Lisa) Coon of North Platte, Gary (Sherry) Coon of Papillion, and Brent (Julie) Searcey of Lincoln; one daughter, Dawn (Chris) Schumacher of Plattsmouth; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; mother, Arlene Andersen of Beatrice; three sisters, Susan (Mike) Trump, Elaine (Steve) Schurr and Sharon Scheele; two brothers, Jerry (Kathy) Andersen and Colin (Deb) Andersen; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Francis "Andy" Andersen; former husband, Gary Searcey; nephew, Tyler Andersen.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Colin Andersen officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at the service. Cremation will follow the service with inurnment of the cremains at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28th from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and then one hour preceding the service on Thursday. A memorial has been established to Wounded Warrior Project. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.