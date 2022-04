I attended school in Filley with both Anita and Keith. My father, Albert Hietbrink was the Superintendent/coach at the time, and Anita had kept in touch with my late mother, Gretchen Hietbrink after I moved away from Lincoln and returned. May you experience the peacefull places, the tranquil moments, the quiet thoughts that nourish the soul. As time passes, little reminders of Anita will touch your heart. She will always be with you wherever you go, whatever you do. I'm thinking of you and hoping you will find comfort in your special memories, because time cannot steal the treasures of our hearts. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Let the beauty of each new day nourish your soul and bring you peace. Prayers and Blessings. Jacque Scholz

Jacqueline Hietbrink Scholz March 7, 2021