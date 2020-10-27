Menu
Anita Searcey

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Colin Andersen officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at the service. Cremation will follow the service with inurnment of the cremains at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28th from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and then one hour preceding the service on Thursday. A memorial has been established to Wounded Warrior Project.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Oct
29
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Oct
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Oct
30
Inurnment
10:00a.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Anita was a good friend for many, many years. I always looked forward to seeing her at the annual tax professional classes. I would go into USave just because she cashiered there. During Dessert Storm, she was a strong advocate for all the soldiers. May you rest in peace with the Angels, Anita. I love you.
Carolyn Trujillo
October 25, 2020