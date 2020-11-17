Anneliese "Anne" L. Bathel

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Ernesto Medina and Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. If you would like to watch Anne's funeral service livestreamed, please go to St. John Lutheran Church's website and click on the link provided. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Tuesday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Wednesday.