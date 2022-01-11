Arthur "Scott" Albritton

Arthur "Scott" Albritton, 72 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born on August 3, 1949 in Sarasota, FL to James and Florence (Head) Albritton. Scott graduated from Junction City High School in Junction City, KS in 1969 and earned an associate degree in Hospitality from Southeast Community College in Beatrice. He married Charla Brown on June 11, 1983. Scott worked for American Tool for 28 years and was a cook for Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging for 5 years. He was a member of Christ Community Church in Beatrice and enjoyed fishing, Husker sports, the Kansas City Chiefs, camping and cooking.

Scott is survived by his wife, Charla; daughters, Kayla Klar and husband Ben of Kansas City, MO, Anna Bartels and husband Logan of Fairview, TN; grandchildren, Elliot and Ingrid Klar and Willow Bartels; and brother-in-law, Tracy Crawford of Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Evie Crawford.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastors Jack Magness and Dan Martin officiating. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Countryside Cemetery northwest of Ellis. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.