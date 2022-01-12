Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arthur Albritton
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Arthur "Scott" Albritton

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastors Jack Magness and Dan Martin officiating. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Countryside Cemetery northwest of Ellis. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman - Wright Mortuary
623 Elk Street, Beatrice, NE
Jan
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Christ Community Church
2727 Lincoln Street, Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sincere condolences. I enjoyed his good nature. Praying for your comfort during this time.
Jara Carlson
January 15, 2022
My deepest sympathy. I loved working with Scott at Blue Rivers and dearly missed him.
Tracie Fossler
Work
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results