Arthur "Scott" Albritton

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastors Jack Magness and Dan Martin officiating. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Countryside Cemetery northwest of Ellis. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.